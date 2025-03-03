US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Unleash American Energy to Power America’s Future

Unleash American Energy to Power America’s Future

By Sen. John Thune

For the last four years, the Biden administration’s energy policies put our country on a dangerous path toward a future defined by less affordable and less reliable energy. America is rich in energy resources, and we should be leveraging those resources for a safe, secure, and affordable energy supply. Energy is critical for national security and economic prosperity, which is why unleashing American energy dominance is a priority for President Trump and Republicans in Congress.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen some of the warning signs of a coming energy crisis. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warns of “mounting resource adequacy challenges” in the next decade. A headline in the Washington Post last year declared, “Amid explosive demand, America is running out of power.”

In the not-too-distant future, America is going to need much more power. One reason for the increase in demand is data centers for artificial intelligence. It takes roughly 10 times as much electricity to run a ChatGPT query as it takes to run a Google search. Imagine the energy demands of AI at scale. Failing to leverage all our energy resources is simply an unforced error.

President Trump is taking this challenge seriously. On his first day in office, he declared an energy emergency with the goal of producing more energy, building more infrastructure, and ultimately bringing energy prices down. Senate Democrats don’t share this sense of urgency. Recently, they attempted to end the energy emergency, calling it a “sham.” Fortunately, their efforts failed, and President Trump and Republicans will proceed with our efforts to unleash American energy dominance.

The U.S. Senate is also moving to eliminate some of the Biden’s administration’s anti-energy regulations. We recently passed legislation to block Democrats’ natural gas tax from going into effect. This $6 billion tax would limit energy production and increase costs for energy producers – and ultimately increase Americans’ utility bills. Not to mention it would put tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

The Senate also blocked the Biden administration’s marine archeology rule, which was just another way to slow down production and heap more costs on producers. Offshore oil and gas projects have long been required to submit an archeological report before drilling if their project area was thought to include shipwrecks, settlements, or other archeological sites. The Biden administration expanded this to all projects, even when nothing suggests the project will be near archeological sites. It was just one of many actions from the Biden administration designed to end energy production in America’s waters.

Energy is one of our nation’s most critical assets. For the last four years, the Biden administration took a number of actions to limit use of these resources. Those days are over. Under President Trump and Republican majorities in Congress, we will leverage our natural resources to produce more energy, lower prices, and restore American energy dominance.

