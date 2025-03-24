US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Column: Working for South Dakota’s Farmers and Ranchers

Working for South Dakota’s Farmers and Ranchers

By Sen. John Thune

You can’t go far without seeing some sign of agriculture in South Dakota – it’s the lifeblood of our state. Advocating for the farm and ranch families in our state is one of my top priorities as a U.S. senator. I’m proud to be a voice for these hardworking South Dakotans who carry on an important way of life that helps feed and fuel our country and the world.

Farmers and ranchers are facing considerable headwinds today, and we need to deliver an updated farm bill that ensures farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to face today’s challenges and tomorrow’s. I’m disappointed that a new farm bill was not a priority for Democrats during the Biden administration, and I remain committed to finishing our work and sending an up-to-date farm bill to the president’s desk.

Depressed commodity prices and extreme weather events are among the challenges facing agriculture today. At the end of last year, Congress approved the $10 billion Emergency Commodity Assistance Program, which provides economic assistance for farmers and ranchers. South Dakota producers qualify for this aid, which is now available through the Farm Service Agency. Additional aid for farmers and ranchers affected by natural disasters will be available soon.

Improving the farm safety net is a priority of mine in the next farm bill. Crop insurance is the cornerstone of the farm safety net, and I introduced the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act to make it more affordable for beginning farmers and ranchers in their first 10 years of operation. I also introduced the Livestock Disaster Assistance Improvement Act to help provide greater and expedited assistance to producers when they need it and to improve the drought monitor and other USDA data to make these programs more effective for producers.

I’m also working to help farmers and ranchers adopt next generation technologies in their operations. I recently introduced the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act, which would encourage partnership between the federal government and the private sector to develop standards for connectivity and security so farms and ranches can use precision technology with confidence. And I’m also working to accelerate deployment of broadband in unserved rural areas by encouraging the removal of unnecessary barriers from programs that promise to connect these areas to the internet.

Farmers’ and ranchers’ priorities are always at the top of my priority list. I remain committed to providing critical tax relief to American agriculture, including ending the death tax once and for all. I’ve also introduced legislation to restore mandatory country of origin labelling for beef. And as always, I continue to advocate for new markets for our agriculture commodities and support year-round, nationwide access to E15.

Life on a farm or a ranch isn’t easy. It involves backbreaking work and the consistent risk that a storm, drought, or an early freeze will wipe out herds or crops, sometimes in an instant. Add market fluctuations, and processing and transportation challenges. It’s a hard way to make a living. But despite its many challenges, it is a tradition worth living. I’m proud to serve the extraordinary men and women who keep the rich agriculture heritage of South Dakota alive and work to feed America and the world.

