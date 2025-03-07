US Senator John Thune’s Weekly Update: We’re Just Getting Started

We’re Just Getting Started

By Sen. John Thune

President Trump recently came to Congress to report on his first few weeks in office and lay out his vision for the next four years. In just a few weeks, President Trump has already accomplished an incredible amount, and this is just the start.

Chief among his achievements is restoring order to the southern border. In February, 8,450 illegal immigrants were caught trying to cross the southern border. Not long ago, Border Patrol was sometimes dealing with that many apprehensions in a single day. This turnaround means that Border Patrol can focus on the criminals, cartels, traffickers, and terrorists who once tried to hide behind the chaos.

President Trump has also wasted no time in addressing the national energy emergency our country faces. The United States is heading toward an energy crisis where we don’t have enough energy to meet demand. Instead of taking steps to increase our energy supply, the Biden administration pushed us further toward crisis with measures to restrict conventional energy development. President Trump and Republicans in Congress are already working to increase our nation’s energy supply to promote a secure and affordable energy future.

One of the signature accomplishments of President Trump’s first term was the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Making that tax relief permanent is a priority for President Trump and congressional Republicans. We are hard at work laying the groundwork to protect American families, small businesses, and farmers and ranchers from a tax hike next year, and we will keep working to put more money in hardworking Americans’ pockets.

President Trump has also taken actions to restore commonsense in government. He’s worked to protect children from a radical gender ideology and keep biological men out of women’s and girls’ sports. He’s committed to eliminating 10 regulations for every new regulation his administration proposes. And the list goes on.

This is just the start. I’m proud that the Senate has already confirmed almost all of the president’s Cabinet. Senate Republicans helped get President Trump’s team in place faster than any of the last three administrations, and they’re on the job delivering on the promises President Trump made to the American people.

President Trump has brought a new direction to Washington and to our country. As always, I’m particularly grateful for President Trump’s faith in America. He reminds us of how blessed we are to live in this great country and that, in America, everything is possible.

