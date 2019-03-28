USD School of Law saga continues… Now, they’re having an election do-over.

Good lord. This really is not speaking well of what’s going on at the USD School of Law. If you recall the e-mails yesterday about what students were going to be voting on?
Well, it appears that whole election thing should have been termed a “not exactly.” Because now they’re having a do-over because of voting irregularities, and a change in the slate of candidates.
I’m also being told that all this attention to what’s going on with the Law School seems to be making people unhappy. I’m told that an associate dean is meeting with the provost today regarding the Bid Day “scandal.” And (allegedly, as I don’t have a copy ..yet) in an email to a handful of faculty members, I’m being told that higher ups are actually blaming students for “negative publicity,” despite students not asking for the changes.
One of the big thing I’m being told students are unhappy about is a looming threat that if the Law School Boards don’t cave-in to the administration’s demands to give them the ability to pick who serves on the Boards, the administration may withdraw credit hours that had been given to the students who participate on those panels.
Which may be their right.. but it seems that people are trying to do things outside of the glare of publicity.
(And if there is anyone out there with more on what’s going on at USD School of Law, drop me a note here, especially if you have e-mails or other documentation.)
I am student who was and is running for one the positions. Yesterday, students found out the elections were being held on a website (TWEN) that only the current SBA officers had access to and they were able to see the results of the elections in real time. One of the current SBA officers was running again and that person looked at the results earlier in the day and found out that they were losing quite badly. This info was told to another student who was not on the current SBA board and not running for a new position and then the information was out to the entire student body. Then for some reason, the current SBA officer who looked at the results, unethically, before the election was over decided to withdraw from the race and then to also make the ongoing results visible in real-time to any student who logged on to vote or, for that matter, had already voted. It was a total mess. The decision to redo the election was a decision made collectively in Dean Young’s office with the slate of candidates running. He was very transparent about what had happened and was open to doing what we decided to do as a group. It made the most sense to redo the elections because yesterday’s elections had become so tainted by the unethical actions of the current SBA board member who viewed the results before the election had ended, told another student what the results were, withdrew from the race, and then made the real-time results viewable by anyone. This issue was totally the fault of that one current SBA board member. That person should be admonished for using their inside knowledge/privilege as a current SBA board member to look at the results in real-time in an election in which they were running. I’m not sure that person should be allowed to be an attorney. Their actions were truly unethical.