USD School of Law saga continues… Now, they’re having an election do-over.

Good lord. This really is not speaking well of what’s going on at the USD School of Law. If you recall the e-mails yesterday about what students were going to be voting on?

Well, it appears that whole election thing should have been termed a “not exactly.” Because now they’re having a do-over because of voting irregularities, and a change in the slate of candidates.

I’m also being told that all this attention to what’s going on with the Law School seems to be making people unhappy. I’m told that an associate dean is meeting with the provost today regarding the Bid Day “scandal.” And (allegedly, as I don’t have a copy ..yet) in an email to a handful of faculty members, I’m being told that higher ups are actually blaming students for “negative publicity,” despite students not asking for the changes.

One of the big thing I’m being told students are unhappy about is a looming threat that if the Law School Boards don’t cave-in to the administration’s demands to give them the ability to pick who serves on the Boards, the administration may withdraw credit hours that had been given to the students who participate on those panels.

Which may be their right.. but it seems that people are trying to do things outside of the glare of publicity.

(And if there is anyone out there with more on what’s going on at USD School of Law, drop me a note here, especially if you have e-mails or other documentation.)

Like this: Like Loading...