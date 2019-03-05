USD training SJW’s, and telling heterosexuals they’re privileged because their church won’t debase their orientation.

I had an interesting USD related item that was sent to me in conjunction with the manufactured administrative outrage over Hawaiian Day at the University.
Apparently, they’re doing their best to perpetuate the outrage culture in SD and offer “Social Justice Training,” in case South Dakota might somehow be suffering from a lack of outrage:
So, they’re actually teaching that “Effective leaders in today’s society need to understand the concepts of …privilege, social identity, oppression, systemic racism, heterosexism” etcetera. Which translated, they’re not trying to teach that people are people, but that society should be divided up.
Of course, it gets better. Because the Office for Diversity at USD, under the heading of “Diversity and Inclusiveness” also tells students under their “Safe Zone” training about the oppression that they could suffer as a result of “Heterosexual Privilege:”
The Benefits of Being a Heterosexual
The structure of U.S. society provides plenty of “hidden” benefits to heterosexuals that are not accorded to members of the GLBTIQ community. These advantages are so embedded into all dimensions of society that they are taken for granted and practically unrecognizable to heterosexuals. In fact, remaining unaware of heterosexual privilege is in and of itself a privilege. Consequently, unawareness prevents heterosexuals from acknowledging the benefits derived from membership in that group and, conversely, the harm that the disadvantages wreak on GLBTIQ members.
and…
- As a heterosexual college student, you are not subjected to microaggressions (i.e., insults, negative slights, pejorative comments), harassment, or acts of insensitivity related to your sexual orientation.
- As a heterosexual, you have the choice of belonging to a church that will not debase or criticize your sexual orientation.
- Heterosexuals are the recipients of tax breaks, health insurance coverage, and other rights as a result of being in legally sanctioned heterosexual relationships.
- The children of heterosexuals are provided teaching materials supporting heterosexual model of a family as normal, good and positive.
So, USD is teaching students that if you’re heterosexual, you should feel bad about your church? I don’t think anyone thinks people should be harassed, but by that same token, I don’t think government is being pejorative by giving tax benefits to encourage marriage and child rearing.
And I certainly don’t think a state institution should be judging whether certain branches of religious beliefs are good or bad.
Maybe I’m from an entirely different era, but I don’t see how teaching divisiveness and grouping people into categories and telling them what’s wrong with their category encourages equality. Dividing people up into categories has always been a very big problem throughout the history of mankind.
And it never seems to end well.
I’m not sure how one of our state universities encouraging division and telling people why they’re bad people makes things any better.
All funded by taxpayers!!
De-fund this crap now
WTF
This is not a proper use of taxpayer money! In committee, they say the universities spend a million dollars year on this crap. I say cut the million and another million just because university presidents are so dumb to fund this garbage
hello? Jim Bolin? are you listening? you need to support the free speech bill. us Berefordians are watching. Very Closely. Don’t screw us over again. Do the right thing. Vote for free speech and against campus leftism.
Look friends, I’d like my kids to go to college in South Dakota. But I will not let them go to places that push liberal social justice warrior programs like this like it’s no big deal. And I will be asking my legislators to cut the budget for this junk. In seriousness, who should I talk to in Pierre about leading this effort?
– As a heterosexual, you have the choice of belonging to a church that will not debase or criticize your sexual orientation – Does this statement include heterosexuals who belong to a mosque or is it directed only towards heterosexuals who belong to a church?
The intersectionality battles rage on. Recently, a school program teaching students about homosexuality was shut down because Muslim parents protested. Is the GLBTIQ ready to force Muslims to be tolerant?
This will not end well.
WHERE IS GOVERNOR NOEM!?!
The professors are always trying to cram liberal crap down our throat here too. Sociology professor I have is a big Bern Sanders crusader. Please fire these nuts
“As a heterosexual, you have the choice of belonging to a church that will not debase or criticize your sexual orientation.” I believe there are several churches that have decided to recognize and even participate in same-sex marriage. As a homosexual, you have the choice of belonging to a church that recognizes your lifestyle. This is probably because as those churches understand the Word of God, love is love and how and who you choose to show your love is not important. But if your church does not approve of your sexual orientation, it is probably because as the church understands the Word of God, same-sex union is a sin.
The church I attend welcomes all sinners. What they don’t do is embrace, encourage or identify with those sins. Do you know an adulterer who lets everyone in on their acts or wears pins or flies flags announcing they cheat on their spouse? I don’t.
A mosque on the other hand would never allow sodomites into their prayer services. Maybe the word “church” should be changed to – a house of worship?
Amen, well said, brother (or sister).
On Facebook recently there was a meme going around with a rainbow flag background about how “nothing done by men can separate me from God’s Love”
I commented that the statement is true but unrepented sin will do the job nicely. I haven’t seen the meme since.
SDSU might be even worse. https://www.sdstate.edu/office-diversity-inclusion-equity-access
Anyone know Youngberg and Bolin on senate state affairs? Call them and say they need to vote to end these liberal indoctrination camps
You simply have to do an investigation of SDSU’s “equity and inclusion” minor. It is the worst bunch of ridiculous garbage you’ve ever heard of. It’s all man-hating and red state hating and Trump-hating and Republican bashing. It’s totally BS and insane. Please investigate this and put an end to it.
I’ll say it again. The university’s presidents need to be fired. If the BOR can’t oversee these schools, then what good are they.
Discrimination against one group or there beliefs is still discrimination. Hate breeds hate. Intolerance in our public schools should not be tolerated. Your regulating thought now.
Not to worry, tolerance is taught in our public schools. One middle school Social Studies teacher does their best to cover all the ‘isms’ and there are days dedicated to diversity. The SPLC has a ‘Teaching Tolerance’ program that is welcomed into our public schools. You’re not aware of this?
That is why I am yanking my kids out of the public school system after 5th grade and sending them to a Christian school. Public schools are getting worse all the time, and in Sioux Falls, the superintendent is no help. Why can’t we get a conservative in the superintendent’s position just to see if common sense and moral values might help the kids?
The political affiliation of our superintendent and teachers shouldn’t matter. Whatever a teacher believes should be left out of the classroom. Parents should be leading their children when teaching moral and values.
I’m all for school choice and thankfully our governor and many legislators are as well. I know IA has a bill that could force home inspections on to homeschoolers, treating them like criminals.
It’s important to know your student’s teachers. There was a Catholic teacher who shamed the Covington students and I think she lost her job.
I always thought my kids would end up going to USD. Not so long as this crap is going on. Listen, I have no doubt USD and SDSU will still move along and attract students. But there are plenty of others that will avoid both so long as they think its appropriate to indoctrinate our students and stomp out nefarious Hawaiian Day parties, etc. If we’re seeing these examples, I can only imagine how much more is happening on a day to day basis that we don’t see.
Lotta scared people here. I think the big tent has shrunk some.
Yeah, brainwashing is a frightening thing, and training kids to be socialists without any moral base is a bad thing. If there was any balance it would make a difference, but the public education system is so one-sided it is not funny.
Do you ever talk about the Dem tent being small and getting smaller? The mindless twit, AOC, wants only left-wing, godless socialists in the Dem party or they are not welcome.