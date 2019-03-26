Velociraptors, TaunTauns, Aquaman, and the Green New Deal

From Daily Caller, this speech on the Green New Deal From Sen. Lee is hilarious:

5 Replies to “Velociraptors, TaunTauns, Aquaman, and the Green New Deal”

  4. Ike

    “The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution, but the serious business of human flourishing — the solution to so many of our problems, at all times and in all places: fall in love, get married, and have some kids.”

    Yes. More babies. That’ll fix it!

  5. Anon

    I’m not a fan of using the absurd to fight the absurd. I thought his use of this silly prop was not becoming of a US Senator

