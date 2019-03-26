Velociraptors, TaunTauns, Aquaman, and the Green New Deal Posted on March 26, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From Daily Caller, this speech on the Green New Deal From Sen. Lee is hilarious: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Great stuff
Demonstrating obsurdity by being obsurd
Do you mean I can have a TaunTaun now, without a permit?
I like the idea of getting rid of farting cows. They would have to cancel The View.
“The solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution, but the serious business of human flourishing — the solution to so many of our problems, at all times and in all places: fall in love, get married, and have some kids.”
Yes. More babies. That’ll fix it!
I’m not a fan of using the absurd to fight the absurd. I thought his use of this silly prop was not becoming of a US Senator