Just got ahold of this commercial, which I first noticed on TV this last weekend. Probably one of the better ads running this cycle. This one being ran by an independent political action committee in favor of amendment H:
This ad is being ran by the Unite America PAC
2 thoughts on ““Veterans” Yes on Amendment H Commercial”
Thanks Pat. Gonna share this with my peeps. I support H because things for both parties just seem to keep getting worse, and our state governance is pretty much in the toilet. When 50% of the next legislature is locked in place without Independents having had any voice at all in that process, we have more and more weird and poorly qualified candidates being elected by conspiracy-inspired primary voters, all at the cost of good governance.
South Dakota’s political dumpster divers hate Amendment H. Without H it is their pathway to elected office. That is why I am voting for H!