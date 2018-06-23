Vote 1 for AG – Fitzgerald dropped

Russell – 27%

Ravnsborg – 47%

Fitzgerald – 26%

  5. Regis

    Jason is a joke…. who now have made the Republucan Party a joke. SEILER is the only one laughing. Big win for the Dems. Jason can’t avoid a debate for five months like he hide from in this race. God help us.

    1. Anonymous

      Lol. The only ones that would have been destroyed in a debate is Fitzerald and Russell. Fitzgerald was too rigid and didn’t a think about any issues. Russell was so soft spoken, he sounded like one of the scared little boys from one of those movies asking “please Sir, may I have more?

  9. Anonymous

    I am getting a great laugh from all these negative comments against Ravnsborg. All is see are sorry losers coming from Mary and stace in most of the comments above.

  10. Brian Liss

    Ravnsborg is intelligent, intensely focused on working hard, and has a high military rank for his age. That rank demonstrates a long and hard experience in peacetime and at war. The other candidates, who are quite capable in their own right, were beaten by the focused persistence of a persuasive, long-term campaigner.

    1. Anonymous

      Stace,
      You are pathetic. Stop posting, such a sore loser. It’s getting ridiculous, I think stace needs mental help.

      Such lies about rounds. It is so laughable to think rounds had any influence on the AG race. Stace is upset because he keeps losing at everything. Lost at senate race, laughed at for lt govener. His busy Russell lost pretty bad today at ag race.

