Vote 1 for AG – Fitzgerald dropped Posted on June 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ Russell – 27% Ravnsborg – 47% Fitzgerald – 26%
So Fitzgerald was 3rd place like everyone stated.
Delegates going to Ravnsborg?
They should. We don’t want Russell as the nomination.
So we just lost AG to the Dems. Nice going. Why him?? When you have 2 with strong experience??
It was promised to him by the Rounds campaign.
He Stace, sore loser much?
That is so silly.
He Mary, sore loser much?
Jason is a joke…. who now have made the Republucan Party a joke. SEILER is the only one laughing. Big win for the Dems. Jason can’t avoid a debate for five months like he hide from in this race. God help us.
Those look like Dusty’s numbers……
Landslide for Seiler. He will destroy him in a debate.
Lol. The only ones that would have been destroyed in a debate is Fitzerald and Russell. Fitzgerald was too rigid and didn’t a think about any issues. Russell was so soft spoken, he sounded like one of the scared little boys from one of those movies asking “please Sir, may I have more?
Was going to vote for Fitz but he put out that trash letter aligning himself with Russel.
I am getting a great laugh from all these negative comments against Ravnsborg. All is see are sorry losers coming from Mary and stace in most of the comments above.
Ravnsborg is intelligent, intensely focused on working hard, and has a high military rank for his age. That rank demonstrates a long and hard experience in peacetime and at war. The other candidates, who are quite capable in their own right, were beaten by the focused persistence of a persuasive, long-term campaigner.
Rounds kept his promise. Not investigations into EB 5 or any other matter.
Rounds made a deal with Ravsnsborg? That is indeed a thought.
Stace,
You are pathetic. Stop posting, such a sore loser. It’s getting ridiculous, I think stace needs mental help.
Such lies about rounds. It is so laughable to think rounds had any influence on the AG race. Stace is upset because he keeps losing at everything. Lost at senate race, laughed at for lt govener. His busy Russell lost pretty bad today at ag race.
Lance and Stace both losers on the same day