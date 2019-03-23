Washington Times runs story on South Dakota Free Speech Act

The free speech act recently passed by the South Dakota legislature and signed by Governor Noem is receiving national coverage, most recently in the Washington Times:
“Our university campuses should be places where students leave their comfort zones and learn about competing ideas and perspectives,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “I hope this bill lets the nation know that in South Dakota, we are teaching our next generation to debate important issues, work together to solve problems, and think independently.”
The bill’s signing came on the eve of the issuance of an executive order by President Trump that will prohibit federal grant dollars from investing in research projects at schools that do not certify as complying with intellectual diversity standards.
Thank you Kristi!
Thank you! now we need to make for sure it happens.
This is the best thing to come out of session!!
Thank you, Governor Noem!!!
Thank you, Rep. Sue Peterson! (the real workhorse, and brains, behind this bill).
Agree. Sue Peterson was instrumental to getting this bill passed. Thanks to our legislators as well as our chief executive. Passionate voices have argued the current legislation doesn’t go far enough. I recommend tabling that discussion and praising leaders who’ve acknowledged & attacked the problem. We can’t solve this with one stroke. America needs comprehensive change to achieve free speech on college campuses. We shouldn’t censor students’ civil expression; rather, we should foster the courteous presentation of heterodox views, even radical views (including conservative views). Students and invited speakers of all perspectives should debate & evaluate socialism, the green new deal, firearms restrictions, demands for reparations, big tech censorship, open borders immigration, Brexit, the opioid epidemic, Venezuela, universal public income, how best to fight the suicide crisis, and other hot button topics. Vigorous, respectful debate is a vital component of each citizen’s education.
There have been no consequences for the Board of Regents or our University Administrators. Nothing will change.
They must dig deeper and radically change our colleges. Don’t stop now
Jay Nordlinger at National Review Online noted praise for the legislation by the National Association of Scholars.
still waiting to see if all the commenters actually went to college, let alone college in South Dakota…
Went to a USD college for multiple degrees – never once experienced a “streaming liberal” trying to slam anything down my throat. Unnecessary legislative overreach in search of a problem again.
agreed. the regents need to be motivated to find their own method to assess actual liberal bias, its effect, and a remedy. this bill felt good to the supporters but i’m no sure what can come of it.
Don’t they already have campus policies for free speech. I thought that was a first amendment right. Just enforce the law. We have to many laws in SD. How about getting rid of some regulations, permits, and fees.
“All together now. Let’s pat ourselves on the back so the people will think we did something.”
