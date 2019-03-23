Washington Times runs story on South Dakota Free Speech Act

The free speech act recently passed by the South Dakota legislature and signed by Governor Noem is receiving national coverage, most recently in the Washington Times:

“Our university campuses should be places where students leave their comfort zones and learn about competing ideas and perspectives,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “I hope this bill lets the nation know that in South Dakota, we are teaching our next generation to debate important issues, work together to solve problems, and think independently.”

and..

The bill’s signing came on the eve of the issuance of an executive order by President Trump that will prohibit federal grant dollars from investing in research projects at schools that do not certify as complying with intellectual diversity standards.