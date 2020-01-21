Watch for a busy week politically..

Now that we’re past last week’s speech activity, declaring “the state of..” the various institutions that legislators should be aware of, this week should prove to be a somewhat active one politically as things kick off in earnest. What are the things I’m watching for this week?

* What might be one of the session’s more controversial acts, House Bill 1057, which outlaws elective sex-change procedures on children is scheduled for hearing Wednesday morning in House State Affairs, and will likely give a preview of the tone of the measure’s proponents and opponents in weeks to come.

* Starting today, after returning to Pierre this last week, South Dakota Legislators are coming off of a big three day weekend. We may start to see the pace of legislative petition filings kick up a notch, as we confirm who is planning on campaign for another “bite at the apple.”

Keep an eye out – it’s going to get busy!