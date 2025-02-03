We actually have news from the other candidate for SDGOP chair, Jim Eschenbaum.

In a surprising development, there is actually news from the third candidate for SDOGP Chair, Jim Eschenbaum, who has largely sat mute since a forum that was held for the three candidates running a couple of months back. From an e-mail that went out:

So, apparently Janet Jensen of Pennington County is noted to be his vice chair. Does that mean that part of their platform will be to make sure all central committee meetings will be recorded?

IYKYK.

Stay tuned.