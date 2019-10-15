Well, I’ve heard she tapes the Rachel Maddow show. And her mom wears army boots.

After she went on a rant earlier demanding people not donate to SD Republicans because people are out stealing organs for the black market, Constitution Party-wrecker Lora Hubbel came up with new invective to hurl earlier today:
Well supposedly the same source telling her these things is also claiming that Lora tapes the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC because she doesn’t want to miss one second of it. And her mom wears army boots.
Or it all could be a bunch of made up silliness.
I’ll leave that to you to judge.
I’ve been in the SDGOP HQ. It’s a mess, for starters. I sent photos of it to members of the SDFRW suggesting a clean-up project is in order.
I didn’t see a TV in there. There might be one hidden behind boxes of junk and old yard signs and who knows what else (the upstairs tenants store their bicycles in there)
Good luck with that story,
If there are interns, they should clean it up. Great project for them!
I’d be more concerned if they let someone from an opposing party in there. Such as Lora.
Does anyone think maybe she hallucinates this stuff and has difficulty distinguishing reality from her dreams?
Maybe she was in the street spying on the upstairs tenants, and saw they have CNN on all the time?
Maybe she went there, like you did, and noticed it? Then, someone else was there and noticed it too? Not that it should matter much, opposition research can be helpful. If it is true, I’m not sure how they can watch CNN for very long, it’s horrible.
If what you pointed out is true, they really should get on that it’s not a good look.
If there are interns, they should clean it up. Great project for them!
Actually I now recall one of the toilets is completely non functional. It might be a good subject for an episode of A&E’s “Hoarders”
CNN is awful. And that’s tragic. Between 1990 and 1995, CNN was really good. Launched in ‘80, it took CNN 6-8 years to mature into a professional, national news organization. By the late 80s, it was decent. From 89-94, it was, IMHO, the best national (televised) newssouce. (I’m including CNN Headlines + International under one masthead). From 1996-2000, it was ok. Now, it’s crap.
If you want to dispute the inflection points, be my guest. I’m not writing a thesis here. I know CNN improved between 80-88. I’d say its apex came in 91-92. Now, it’s worse than ever.
If you’re a liberal, and you want TV news with a liberal bias, you might as well watch MSNBC. It’s better produced. Its hosts are more skillful. Yes, it airs propaganda, but its factual coefficient is no worse than CNN’s.
Fox News is biased, too. Fox courts a traditional, conservative audience. Fox chases stories that embarrass the left and skips some that embarrass the right, leaving those for CNN. But Fox does a far better job of letting the opposition speak — and does a better job of reporting both sides — than does CNN or MSNBC.
The GOP should close down that messy office and clean out all that junk.
We need volunteers with gloves and trucks and strong backs. Set up an event with hot coffee & donuts. Let’s get out of there before year’s end and stop paying rent. Let’s donate unused/ unneeded stuff to charity & put the rest in storage.
For 2020, let’s find a new, clean space to set up shop.
I messaged Mr Powers with the pictures I took in June. I studied them again to see if there is a TV in there but I didn’t see one.
There is somebody’s collection of political Memorabilia, which is pretty cool.
Hi, I’m Lora Hubbel. When I need a tinfoil hat to deflect government mind control, I always choose Reynold’s Wrap. It’s thicker yet more pliable than store brands. Always choose Reynold’s Wrap, in the anti spying aisle of your supermarket!
Even if CNN was on the TV, it’s good practice for any political organization to be monitoring every “news” outlet to have a rebuttal ready when they spread fake news. No sense in standing by idly like Mitt Romney in 2012 and John McCain in 2008. If only the media fawned over them back then as they are now…
I repeat: there is no TV in there, no staff to watch TV if there were one. It’s a storage unit. Lora has been caught hallucinating or lying. Pick one.