We’ll see how they do in the winter… but first Electric Charging Station opened in Brookings.

I’m not convinced electric cars will be running well in Jan/Feb in Brookings when it’s 40 or 50 degrees below zero. But, their use in town was just made a little bit easier with the opening of the first electric car charging station in town:

  1. Anonymous

    I have a Tesla model 3. I only see about a 5% drop from what I can tell at those temps. The tech has come a long ways.

  3. Springer

    What I fail to understand. People who buy electric cars do so to save the planet, but they do realize electricity doesn’t just magically appear from another planet, don’t they?

  4. Steve Higgins

    I recently used to live in Fairbanks, Alaska. There were a few people there who had electric cars. In the winter they turned into giant paperweights.

