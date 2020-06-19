We’ll see how they do in the winter… but first Electric Charging Station opened in Brookings. Posted on June 19, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 6 Comments ↓ I’m not convinced electric cars will be running well in Jan/Feb in Brookings when it’s 40 or 50 degrees below zero. But, their use in town was just made a little bit easier with the opening of the first electric car charging station in town: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I have a Tesla model 3. I only see about a 5% drop from what I can tell at those temps. The tech has come a long ways.
EVs are the future – no doubt about it in my mind.
What I fail to understand. People who buy electric cars do so to save the planet, but they do realize electricity doesn’t just magically appear from another planet, don’t they?
Yep, it can come from places like the sun and wind. Whodathunkit.
It’s apparent that you fail at understanding a lot of things. It’s ok, stay stuck in the past.
I recently used to live in Fairbanks, Alaska. There were a few people there who had electric cars. In the winter they turned into giant paperweights.