Well, that’s interesting. Former GOP Herseth opponent teasing possible statewide run

Well, that’s interesting.

Bruce Whalen, who ran as a Republican for Congress against Stephanie Herseth Sandlin at the height of her popularity is out on Facebook this morning soliciting interest for a Statewide Campaign Exploratory Team for himself.

I’ve got a note to Bruce asking if he’s willing to note what office he’s interested in. But if it’s this election, it’s a really short list: US Senate, Congress, or the Public Utilities Commission. All of which are currently held by Republican officeholders.

Stay tuned for more on this, in case the story develops into more.