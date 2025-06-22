What a difference a week makes for Rep. Logan Manhart June 21, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns What a difference a week makes for Rep. Logan Manhart… June 13: June 21: Share this: Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related
3 thoughts on “What a difference a week makes for Rep. Logan Manhart”
LOL. LOL so hard. Manhart is taking too many cues from Carl Perry, and he’s gone jelly fish. Pick a stance bro.
Looks like he removed the post? Logan fell for the oldest trick in the book. Reminiscent of Desert Storm and MacGruder’s Principle aka The End Around aka the Left Hook. Trump did well by telling the media one thing and doing the other. It was well played. Logan would do himself a favor and quit arm chair quarterbacking national level decisions and letting the adults handle it.
That’s the problem with these extremist in the legislature that think they are far right but are the real RINOs – they claim to hold positions they think are popular with no regard to the policy or ramifications; then just change positions if they think that’s more popular. That type of leadership is what broke the Middle East to begin with.
SDs “far right” is out of step with Trump on almost every level… they just trade on his name and worst impulses to try to ride his coat tails while hiding their own incompetence. The SD “Moderates” are the ones actually more in lock step with Trumps actual decisions and policies.
Logan is exactly the type of person who shouldn’t be in politics – no real education, no private sector experience, no real experience leading, no innovation or community service …. Just campaigning and political rhetoric…on a quest to be a career politician, moonlighting as a keyboard warrior, living off taxpayers it would seem.