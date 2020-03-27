What can we expect from the final legislative day? Legislators discuss list of upcoming proposals on Facebook

Legislators had a conference call with Governor Kristi Noem tonight and discussed a number of bills that they will be asked to consider on the final legislative day in response to the coronavirus￼, addressing the needs of both state and local governments.

As noted on Facebook by State Representative Fred Deutsch:￼

Each bill has an emergency clause, meaning each bill would be effective immediately upon the governor’s signature. Each bill has a sunset clause – meaning each bill will be temporary. 1. Education bill to allow minimum number of student instruction hours to be waived this year, and allow virtual/remote hours to be included in the total hours. Schools don’t have to meet min number of hours currently required by law. 2. Education bill to allow the administration to waive school district accountability requirements this year. Required testing, drills, etc would be waved. Kids won’t have to take state tests. 3. Unemployment Insurance bill to allow state to waive 1st week waiting period so workers filing for unemployment could receive their first check immediately. The bill would also allow employees to file a claim that would not be charged against the employer’s unemployment insurance account. 4. Department of Health bill to add Coronavirus-19 to list of diseases so public health directives can be made. 5. Department of Health bill to allow the Secretary to restrict gatherings in public places during public health emergencies 6. Department of Public Safety bill to provide authority for a 90 day grace period upon expiration of drivers licenses and CDLs. 7. Allows governor to temporarily suspend statutory requirement to conduct business during emergencies. licensure, DVMs regulations 8. Allows schools and local gov’t to postpone elections and expand early voting. 9. Provides counties emergency authority to declare an emergency. Grants counties similar authority as cities. 10. Economic bill to create a subfund to help small businesses adversely affected by the virus. 11. Provides the state authorization for expenditure of federal funds. 12. Budget decisions – we will wait till June to make decisions about budget, so we will have more information about revenue and expenditures. We are still digesting federal laws. Possible to have budget reductions in 2020 and 2021. Potential for significant federal monies for SD but lots of unknows currently.

This is going to involve some significant items. And some won’t be considered lightly, as some legislators on the call had concerns about limiting business.

#8 The election shift – has my particular attention￼. I did catch (and asked Senator Schoenbeck about) that Lee had mentioned that the proposal would affect the primary as well.

It gave me a little pause, but the reason noted to me was that the peak of the virus is said to be in June – the time of the primary election – which does make sense to shift it to a later date, said to be July.

This is uncharted territory – and we’d better get ready.

What are your thoughts about these proposals?