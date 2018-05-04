What happens when two third-parties go to war? Pass the popcorn!

It looks like the robot-bee essayist & Chairwoman of the state Constitution Party is starting to get into a tiff with the South Dakota Libertarian candidate for Governor who claims “it’s an extreme risk to hire a woman”
Constitution State Party Chair Lori Stacey and Libertarian Candidate CJ Abernathey are apparently starting a facebook slappy-fight because Abernathey is poking at one of their candidates, and Lori Stacey fired off a note instructing Abernathey that “3rd parties don’t attack each other.”
Someone get the popcorn. (But, no flag-burning. And you can leave the robot bees at home.)
These guys are great for entertainment value
I want to like the libertarian party so badly, but they have too many lunatics that seem to be the face of the party in South Dakota.
Well come join us and make a difference! There are less than 2,000 of us right now, so it’s pretty easy to have an impact. Or lend your own personal brand of lunacy… I guess one shouldn’t assume. 😁
No thanks! Reputation damaging and would not be taken seriously with all the lunatics in these now bottom feeder parties.
Reminds me of taking over a fraternity
To each their own, I guess. I wouldn’t want to be associated with a party who makes promises to “drain the swamp” and “restore fiscal responsibility” and then — even with the executive and both houses — proceed to add another $1 trillion to the debt.
Talk about not being taken seriously…
Gideon is one of the good SD Libertarians. But the other guy is right. The Libertarian party is currently a joke which is NOT good. Libertarians have more in common with Reagan than today’s Republicans do. Problem is even if you get a really good Libertarian, they believe something really stupid, like fetuses aren’t humans, or that we should legalize all drugs, or abolish all taxes… actually I kinda like that last one. Most people in SD aren’t joining the LP for enlightenment purposes, but because their crazy viewpoints pushed them from the Republican party. All the parties suck. I’m a member of the Individual party. No one else can join my party and at the same time, everyone can.
And what, be put on blast by those with more influence if I dare disagree with any sentiment of theirs? You are the only person I have communicated with who doesnt come across as an angry jerk. Pass for now, but we will see.
Maybe if you and I both join the LP and bring a friend we can save it from dipshits like Abernathey… or literally any SD Libertarian I’ve seen besides Old Oakley.
Oakes*
Problem is that the lunatics go to the Libertarian & Constitutional Parties like a moth to light. Both parties have a terrible history and these dipshits and scammers just keep coming.
Mr. Oakes and my good friend Bob are two of the best and brightest in the Libertarian party. This is why I continue to flirt with a run for office under their flag. I could make it my flag, except for the insanerism and fixation on the demon weed by most of the members. Ms. Hubbel is just eye-candy for those who appreciate young women who are insaner than most.
Grudznick you are Libertarian Party of South Dakota nominee for Governor for 2018 as per emergency meeting by an emergency suspension of the rules. Clean the party up and carry the flag to Pierre but don’t burn and smoke it.
Agreed, Mr. Anonymous, but the party isn’t listening. That, and I think our tripod of sane Libertarians being focused in just District 30 is hurting our perception at the statewide Libertarian convention.
I put forth, over breakfast, that if I were to be the Senatorial candidate and Bob and Gideon were to be Representatives, we would be an historic first: the first district with all 3 of the fellows in the legislatures to be from the Libertarian party.
I was not listened too, so I had seconds on the gravy taters and filled my belly.