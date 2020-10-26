From the Federal Elections Commission, US Senate candidate Dan Ahlers is not setting a good example for open government, in that he can’t seem to file his campaign finance reports on time:
He was late on his October Quarterly report, and now he’s late again on his pre-general report.
One thought on “What is Dan Ahlers problem with open government? Ahlers campaign tardy on filing campaign finance reports AGAIN.”
Has Noem turned in the addresses for her donors yet? She is breaking the law if she isn’t collecting addresses when she collects a check. Let me know when that thread gets posted on here.