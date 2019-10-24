What was that Paula Hawks was saying about a shakeup in 2016?

What was that Paula Hawks was saying in 2016:

The former state legislator and teacher from Hartford said the South Dakota Democratic Party needs to reorganize at the top if it wants to win campaigns moving forward. “I think that what we’ve seen in the last year is that what we’re doing isn’t working,” she said Tuesday. “We do need a shake-up.”

Read that here.

When she said they needed a shakeup in 2016, apparently she didn’t realize it actually needed CPR followed by a full multi-organ transplant.