When crackpots are just too far gone to even mock

I think former Constitution Party Chair and Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel might have hit a point where you just can’t make fun of her off the wall views anymore:

As Hubbel claimed in the wee hours of the morning, Rapid City receiving CARES Act funding is somehow an indication that Governor Noem is funding a “department” to commit “murders?”

There’s a point where the crazy facebook posts of crackpots end up being just too far gone to even mock for entertainment value.  I think we’ve found a point where Lora has hit it.

2 thoughts on “When crackpots are just too far gone to even mock”

  1. I just met Lora and had a chance to have a long-form conversation with her. I found her to be a committed Christian woman with very sharp and supportable ideas. If you’d like to listen, here’s the link:

    https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=698c4581c63e6dd417bf726fd07ccf31

    I would reach-out to Lora to get some clarification on her comments .. in this day and age, it sure can be difficult to trust the government.

