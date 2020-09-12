I think former Constitution Party Chair and Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel might have hit a point where you just can’t make fun of her off the wall views anymore:
As Hubbel claimed in the wee hours of the morning, Rapid City receiving CARES Act funding is somehow an indication that Governor Noem is funding a “department” to commit “murders?”
There’s a point where the crazy facebook posts of crackpots end up being just too far gone to even mock for entertainment value. I think we’ve found a point where Lora has hit it.
2 thoughts on “When crackpots are just too far gone to even mock”
I just met Lora and had a chance to have a long-form conversation with her. I found her to be a committed Christian woman with very sharp and supportable ideas. If you’d like to listen, here’s the link:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=698c4581c63e6dd417bf726fd07ccf31
I would reach-out to Lora to get some clarification on her comments .. in this day and age, it sure can be difficult to trust the government.
Oh, I’m sure being committed is in there somewhere.