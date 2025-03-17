When legislators vote against the general appropriations bill, they’re opposing everything from processing rape kits to paying for public broadcasting

This last week, 11 legislators voted against the General Appropriations bill. There were some of the usual doltish morons who vote no, such as Phil Jensen, Aaron Aylward, Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph. But they were joined by a disturbing number of new legislators – Baxter, Garcia, Hunt, Ismay, Jordan, Manhart and Reder all voted against the appropriations for the operation of State Government. So did “California” Carley in the State Senate.

In fact, I notice that Representative “wedding DJ who lives in his mom’s basement” Dylan Jordan weighed in and explained why he voted against everything state government spends money on:

Obviously mom is buying his eggs, because he seems to have a disconnect from reality if the primary reason he voted against the budget was because things cost more than they did five years ago. Of course the budget is larger – Everything is more expensive than five years ago!

But getting into it, what exactly did these legislators actually vote NO on? Here’s a tremendously small and fractional sampling of the things they voted against:

They voted against our military & veterans – Ellsworth Air Force Base, funding the South Dakota National Guard, the Veteran’s hospital, and County Veteran Service officers

They voted against supporting South Dakota housing.

They voted against workforce education, including resources for (again) veterans, new and expecting moms, and disabled people who want to work

They voted against healthcare facilities, repairing state buildings, paying for claims against the state, or covering employees through the state insurance pool

They voted against having their own state e-mail account. Or their own laptops. Or their own iPads.

The voted against libraries, public broadcasting, and having a state radio network that emergency and law enforcement can communicate on.

They voted against auditing state government.

They voted against collecting and distributing sales tax to cities.

They voted against having video lottery, or managing gaming in Deadwood.

They voted against resource conservation & forestry.

They voted against the Animal Industry Board, the Dairy Association, the Wheat Commission, the Oilseeds council, the Board of Veterinary examiners, the Corn Utilization Council, and the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

They voted against tourism, the arts, wildlife development, all the state parks, and snowmobile trails.

They voted against every penny that went from the state to tribal relations.

They voted against mothers and babies in need of public assistance. They voted against anyone in behavioral health settings, those with addictions, they cast a NO vote to supporting the disabled and more.

They voted against licensing any and all professions.

They voted against all vo-tech schools and universities, as well as job service offices and services.

They voted against schools, teachers and students. And libraries.

These legislators voted against processing rape kits for crime victims, funding 911 calls, putting cops on the street, paying judges to keep order, and the opposed keeping bad guys in jail.

They voted against regulating utilities.

They voted against people to keep an eye on how the state spends money.

They voted against paying state employees.. and well anything for government.

Literally, Rep’s Jensen, Aylward, Mulally, Randolph, Baxter, Garcia, Hunt, Ismay, Jordan, Manhart and Reder, and Senator John “By God I’m from California” Carley voted against every single thing that state government touches. They can try to claim that it’s some sort of goofy protest vote. But it’s no different than the fools who drive to a protest and then proceed to block traffic. They’re accomplishing nothing, except possibly adding to people’s annoyance factor.

These guys allegedly ran for office to make the state better.. and then they vote against literally every person in South Dakota and every thing that state government touches.

Just don’t forget that next time we have an election.