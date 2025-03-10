When you’ve gotten to the bottom of a hole, quit digging. Former Candidate Zitterich still trying to defend child brides.

Had a reader pass this on to me, as after former District 15 House Candidate/Sioux Falls stuffed animal petitioner Mike Zitterich spent his time trying to oppose Senate Bill 156 which would stop adolescent girls marrying adult men, declaring on facebook that a 13 year old should be able to form their own adult like relationships..

“By the time your children reach their teenage years, ages 13-19 becoming young adults, they begin to earn our respect, earning the the right to become employed (age 13), to drive on public roads (age 14), and beginning to form their own adult like relationships. Mind you, all by pertaining by the rules and guidelines as laid down by the rules of the home, their parents, so by age 16, they may get married to any adult older than 16” — “You see even Pat Powers falls victim to the b.s media clam that anyone having sex with a teenager is a pedo, when in fact, it simply violates the consent laws, where the parents must be involved in those types of relationships.”

Ew. Read that here.

That was getting close to 3 weeks ago when Zitterich was defending adult men hooking up with teenage girls. Which was a deep enough hole. But as evidenced from a facebook post shared with me yesterday, Zitterich is not done digging his hole claiming it’s ok for adult men to marry underage girls:

Zitterich is trying to defend adults hooking up with teenage girls by noting Laura Ingalls Wilder was being courted at age 14 by a 24 year old? In 1886? Last I knew this isn’t 1886. (And in our modern sensibilities, he manages to ruins Little House on the Prairie for everyone.)

Mike – stop digging the hole that you’re in. It’s just getting deeper.