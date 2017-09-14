Where are the laptops for the kids who go to School daily?

The Argus Leader points out today that the Tri-Valley School District came up with a novel way to boost their school district numbers for state aid to education:

Spend one day in public school and go home with a new laptop.

Tri-Valley Superintendent Mike Lodmel sent a letter this week to every home-school family in the district inviting them to come to school on Sept. 29.

That’s the day the state does its official enrollment count, which determines how much money the district will get from the state next year.

“It’s a win-win for both the high school families and our district,” Lodmel said.

and…

“The governor views this as a tactic to try to scam the state funding formula,” said Tony Venhuizen, Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff.

The governor asked Lodmel to rescind his offer to home-schoolers and also removed him from a school finance accountability board created to ensure districts comply with state funding formula requirements. The superintendent was appointed by the governor last year and later elected its president.