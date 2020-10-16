Where is Dan Ahlers’ FEC Report? Because there’s a lot of non-disclosure going on.

US Senate Candidate Dan Ahlers appears to be tardy on turning in his FEC report that was due yesterday, and providing “a lot of non-disclosure” on what he’s raised and spent during the third quarter of fundraising.

Considering he hasn’t been able to crack 25k in receipts raised in a reporting period, he might be keeping it under wraps because he know it might mean the end of his campaign.

But still, financial disclosure is good for open government.