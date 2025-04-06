While some are busy signing on to shoot down of planes over chem trails, wonder if they paid any attention to this?

While some legislators like House Majority Whip Brandi Schefbauer and State Rep. Dylan Jordan are busy snuggling up to the nuts who want to shoot down airplanes over made up chem trail paranoid fantasies, I wonder if the former Democrats now running the South Dakota Republican party paid any notice to this rally that happened in Sioux Falls:

A crowd estimated in the thousands protested Saturday in downtown Sioux Falls as part of a nationwide movement to resist President Donald Trump’s agenda, with attendees focusing on the protection of things such as abortion rights, Social Security and free trade. and.. There were also protests in Pierre and Rapid City. The South Dakota chapter of the national 50501 Movement (50 protests, 50 states, one movement) was an organizer, saying that the protests were staged to “resist executive overreach, defend democracy, and oppose the harmful policies of Project 2025.”

Read that here.

Not sure when the last time a crowd of more than 1000 people got together to complain about anything political in Sioux Falls, much less attend a rally against the President/GOP.

If the economy is not able to rehabilitate itself in the next year, or we’re in a drought, or both, it could be a bad mid-term election for the Republican Party. When fortunes changed from Democrats to Republicans in a couple of statewide offices, it was the Obama midterm election.

Something to pay attention to.