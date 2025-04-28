Who was that SDGOP chair who voted for Obama April 28, 2025April 28, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns Had a reader send this over to me. Who was the SDGOP chair who brags about voting twice for Obama….? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
20 thoughts on “Who was that SDGOP chair who voted for Obama”
Yep. Can’t believe the same people who opposed Obamacare and embraced Tea Party politics starting in 2010, voted for this guy as our party chairman. Horrible.
OK, so a person can’t change parties? Jim as a GOP “newbie”, is more in line with the GOP platform than many lifelong Repubs and GOP office holders. Don’t forget that!!
Weren’t you just slamming the Obama-biden administration in another post’s thread? Obama as in Eschen-bama’s guy?
He’ll be in line with the platform, once the Whackadoodles re-write it, to suit whatever their issues are, that day.
Frankly, there’s no real difference between the authoritarians on the Left or the Right.
They just want to “be in charge”, so they can demand everyone not on “their team” to stay in line and do what they tell them to do.
A pox on both the extremes, who represent no one but their own egos.
If a candidate plans on running and justifying their election primarily on being in line with the party platform, they are most likely idiots and easily defeated by a good candidates.
Turns my stomach.
Truth is stranger than fiction
But fiction is still fiction!
and truth is still truth. When Obama came onto the scene everybody could see what his agenda was: socialism, racial division, abortion, restrictions on the Bill of Rights, etc. No more religious objections to same sex marriages, no more gun rights, He was out to “fundamentally transform America,” and the chairman of the SDGOP was okay with all that.
If he now wants a purity test for Republicans, he needs to start with himself.
And it’s honestly so strange now that it’s the current administration that is taking away freedoms they don’t agree with, trying to bring everyone “to heal” in their image, and stomping all over most of the rest of the bill of rights. I guess when it’s the tyranny you agree with, it’s okay. It’s all sad.
seems the current executive administration is enforcing the laws enacted by the legislative branch of government.
Funny how that works: legislative bodies enact laws, executives enforce those laws, and the legislators who enacted those laws are complaining.
If they don’t like those laws, why did they pass them?
Using an EO to end birthright citizenship, which is protected by Constitutional amendment, is doing what the legislature asked? Why do you lie? People can check these claims, you know
The claim that “Birthright Citizenship” is Constitutional is unsettled, hence the EO will force SCOTUS to make a determination.
Frankly, I believe SCOTUS will support the Administration’s position.
Yet another blatant lie. Besides the plain language of the text of the 14th itself, the Supreme Court settled this issue back in 1898 in the case of Wong Kim Ark. Keep lying. Playing whack-a-mole with your BS claims is keeping me occupied until work picks up.
Legal scholars disagree over whether the Wong Kim Ark precedent applies when alien parents are in the country illegally.
The EO should force SCOTUS to finally address theis issue.
No, they do not. Keep lying. Wong Kim Ark addressed this issue directly. The legal status of the parent is irrelevant to the determination of the child’s citizenship. The “scholars” you refer to are advocacy orgs like the Heritage Foundation. If illegal aliens were not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, the only legal remedy the US would have for crimes committed by illegal aliens would be deportation. But we can, and do, charge illegal immigrants with crimes committed here.
Keep.
Lying.
I think it’s funny that the libtards are complaining about due process for illegal immigrants but they didn’t say anything when Obama ordered the extra-judicial executions of two US citizens, one of whom was only 16 years old.
Democrats were perfectly okay with Obama killing the al-Awlakis, who never received trials by jury, but were killed on his orders, in October 2011.
Eschenbaum was so on board with US citizens being murdered by the US government, he voted for Obama a second time in 2012.
What a weak piece of propaganda to target the uneducated. “Humanized mice” are commonly used in biomedical research to study human diseases and test drugs in ways that would be impossible using other animal models. The sensationalization of the issue doesn’t address the broader context of biomedical research where fetal tissue has historically played a role in advancing science, including vaccines and cancer treatments.
Fred also called it the Federal Drug Administration lol.
Nothing like the political compass…. Where communism and fascism align