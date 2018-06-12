Who will be the next Matt Michels? Kristi’s Lt. Governor pick looming. Let the speculation begin!

It’s been a week since the GOP primary, and we have little more than a week remaining until the GOP Convention is set to begin.

The question on the minds of many Republicans is who will Kristi Noem choose as her “Matt Michels,” the person who will preside over the State Senate, the person who would serve in her staid if she is unable, the person to round out the top of the GOP ticket as her running mate, etc.

Who will Kristi Noem pick as her Lt?

Unlike Democrat Billie Sutton, who is rumored to be trying to grab a Republican, the GOP doesn’t have to poach good candidates; we have them in droves. The big question for us political prognosticators is “which one?”

I suspect there’s a very short list, and we can only guess who will be on it.

If I were to guess, I think the natural choice for many is State Representative Larry Rhoden, who has been a long-time supporter of Kristi. While he’s not exactly from a population center (Union Center, Pop. 86), Larry did place second in the 2014 Republican Primary for US Senate. And Larry is a tremendously likable guy.

If Kristi was looking more towards Sioux Falls, another choice might be former House Assistant Majority Leader Steve Westra. Again, no stranger to the stump, and tightly woven into the business community in Sioux Falls.

We might also consider former Senate Majority Leader Tim Rave, a long-time confidant of Kristi’s, former Speaker of the SD House, and former chairman of the GOP. Tim, who works for Sanford’s government affairs department, would ease right into leading the Senate.

Any of them would do well for our next Governor. And I’m sure I’m leaving many, many people out who are being discussed.

But that’s what the comment section is for, Who do you anticipate is going to be Noem’s Lt. Governor pick, and why? The floor is yours!

