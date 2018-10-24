Whoa! Sutton flat out lied on that abortion question..

So I’m listening to the Gubernatorial debate, and they ask the candidates what their position is on abortion. And Sutton started talking about his “a ratings” from Right to Life.
Wait? What? Liar, liar, Billie’s pants are on fire.
That statement was an outright lie, as I detailed here. He most certainly did not. Sutton has one “A” rating. And he also has a B, and a C:
For 2017-2018, Coming in with a B vote for this cycle, Sutton didn’t rank as highly as his fellow District 21 Democrat, Julie Bartling. Just coming off of a “B” ranking in the short term, and refusing to fill out the questionnaire, it should not come as a shocker that they chose Noem, who has consistently been pro-life.
In fact, if you look back, Sutton’s grades have been all over the map on the life issue. In 2014, he received a 75% (C) rating.…
In 2016, he received his only 100% A rating. And as evidenced above in the most recent legislative report, his grades have slipped again to a B.
So, by his own admission, Sutton refused to fill out the SDRTL survey. But you have to wonder if he’s as pro-life as he claims, why would he skip filling it out? In most South Dakota political circles, in this red state, there are two survey’s you fill out – The NRA’s, and Right to Life’s.
It may have been because he didn’t want to be “on the record.” for the questions asked.
And like many politicians, he might be doing his best to ride the fence much like he does the horse in his commercial as he tries to portray himself as “pro-life, ” despite avoiding sone of the questions.
You can characterize Sutton’s selection of a pro-choice Lt Governor any way you want, but Kristi Noem had it right when she stated in the debate that Billie votes one way, and says another thing on the campaign trail. Because I just witnessed it.
Only in a leftist’s mind can one rationalize claims to be pro-life but at the same time be endorsed by Planned Parenthood. Good grief Sutton really has to dodge this issue.
Well, Obummer claims the great economy is his, so lying about yourself is par for the course for the Dems, cuz heaven knows they can’t run on their actual positions.
Noem is losing the debate in true Washington fashion. All the mud slinging is backfiring. South Dakotans are not gonna approve of her antics on display. She looks childish.
There’s mud slinging and then there’s telling the truth. I wish she would focus more on herself also but this is a prime example of Billie lying about his record. When you hear someone lie, like she did, it’s human nature to point it out, which she did. Not mud slinging…
Smart voters are listening for information and differences between the candidates. The liberal left is only interpreting information as negativity and working to be offended. Pay attention. Kristi us SO ready to be governor & move us forward. Billy the ‘Kid’ sat and did nothing for 8 years as a legislator and would continue to do the same. The only reason it’s close is because Trump has dems SO angry they can’t stand it. With ActBlue and Sorros $, etc. all liberals & Sutton are well funded this season.
And what lie was thst exactly Anon?
Funny, you never hear republicans mention all the birth control options available at Planned Parenthood to help prevent unwanted pregnancies.
PP has helped educate millions of women from having an unwanted pregnancy on the first place and that is a good thing.
Then why doesnt PP focus on that as their service instead of offering a barbaric thing as an option? Dont worry lass.. if all else fails just come on in and we will rip that baby out of you. Yeah PP is a real stand up organization Jenny.
Did you know they decapitate the baby so it’s easier for it to be removed from the womb? I did not know that and PP doesn’t share that part of the procedure with their patients. Such a horrible thing. I’m not taking my chances on Billie’s “I’m pro-life” claims. Kristi has a solid record of protecting life, I’m with her.
When I worked in a small South Dakota hospital, I was really surprised to read thatRepublican women had elective abortion histories. My job was doing research and diagnosing.
Talk about hypocrisy. It’s just goes to show that women are going to do what’s in their best interest And it should be their choice not the governments.
I did not know hospital records show political party affiliation. Also, there are many Republicans who are pro-baby killing, just as there used to be a few Democrats who were pro-life. Being Republican and pro-baby killing is not hypocritical. It would be if someone was marching for life and then either had an abortion or funded one.
If a murderer helps an old lady across the street we should say, “What a good man”. Yeah, that makes sense.
You know what I like about Trump the most? His ability to push buttons. And the funny thing is that all the “lies” people say he tells, seem to keep coming up factual. He calls it like he sees it in his unorthodox way, and sits back to watch the crying begin.
Yep, we are talking abortion…. So we must be behind in the polls….
Abortion is a pretty important topic to those that still have a moral compass in this country. Life should never be de-valued.
except in cases of rape and incest?
Evil is worth discussing, don’t you think?
Do you think it is evil to kill a baby in cases of rape and incest?
lets be honest, there are bigger fish to fry than abortion and this is coming from someone that had to endure this.
Honestly there really isnt.
Endure what?
How can you take a vote out of context? A vote is a vote either in favor of or against. Noem really has voted pro life in every situation where that subject was on the table. Billie really hasnt. You believe him to be an honest guy? That is laughable
But in school a “C” means “average.” So, I guess he is an “average pro-lifer,” huh?
Sure. But that’s not what he says. He said last night he got quite a few a ratings. I guess he meant one.
Right to Life and FHA are Pro-Republican. They would never endorse a 100% Pro-life Democrat.