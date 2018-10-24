Whoa! Sutton flat out lied on that abortion question..

So I’m listening to the Gubernatorial debate, and they ask the candidates what their position is on abortion. And Sutton started talking about his “a ratings” from Right to Life.

Wait? What? Liar, liar, Billie’s pants are on fire.

That statement was an outright lie, as I detailed here. He most certainly did not. Sutton has one “A” rating. And he also has a B, and a C:

For 2017-2018, Coming in with a B vote for this cycle, Sutton didn’t rank as highly as his fellow District 21 Democrat, Julie Bartling. Just coming off of a “B” ranking in the short term, and refusing to fill out the questionnaire, it should not come as a shocker that they chose Noem, who has consistently been pro-life. In fact, if you look back, Sutton’s grades have been all over the map on the life issue. In 2014, he received a 75% (C) rating.… In 2016, he received his only 100% A rating. And as evidenced above in the most recent legislative report, his grades have slipped again to a B. So, by his own admission, Sutton refused to fill out the SDRTL survey. But you have to wonder if he’s as pro-life as he claims, why would he skip filling it out? In most South Dakota political circles, in this red state, there are two survey’s you fill out – The NRA’s, and Right to Life’s. It may have been because he didn’t want to be “on the record.” for the questions asked. And like many politicians, he might be doing his best to ride the fence much like he does the horse in his commercial as he tries to portray himself as “pro-life, ” despite avoiding sone of the questions.

Read that here.

You can characterize Sutton’s selection of a pro-choice Lt Governor any way you want, but Kristi Noem had it right when she stated in the debate that Billie votes one way, and says another thing on the campaign trail. Because I just witnessed it.

