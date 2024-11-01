Why do I think this is not going to help Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s re-election effort?

@SoDakCampaigns

It might not be anything Monae did, but when you hold the throne, you’re also held responsible.

 

    1. Mr. Dale, are you making this up or dabbling around with the coeds in the Global Jackets club again? I thought they warned you about being on campus without an escort.

  8. Monae is hit cut out to be SOS. Her term has seen one massive mistake after another — many were mistakes by Monae herself! We need a new SOS!

    1. That was supposed to say Monae is NOT cut out to be SOS. Autocorrect switched not for hit. I don’t know why.

    1. Considering how many really bad goofs have happened the last two years, I wouldn’t be excited to vote for Monae OR Deadrick.

      1. Agree. We’ve seen too many problems emanating from the SOS office, and especially too many regarding elections. Of course, not every glitch is her fault. Sometimes bad stuff happens & it could happen to anybody. Even if we’d elected someone hyper competent, weird stuff might occur. But much of the current nonsense is her fault. She’s our chief election officer; under Monae, things have been… rocky. When SD voters evaluate her fitness to continue, many will demand reform. Unless we nominate someone capable and reliable, someone extraordinarily bright, someone trusted by conservatives and moderates, the door opens for a Soros-backed liberal to snatch that crucial position.

