Why do I think this is not going to help Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s re-election effort? November 1, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns It might not be anything Monae did, but when you hold the throne, you’re also held responsible. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
23 thoughts on “Why do I think this is not going to help Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s re-election effort?”
They count the early ballots early???
No, it’s for checking voter registration. Not counting votes.
Shame. This is bad. It is very bad. Shame on Ms. Monae.
Is there more to the story than one sentence? That is all that will load for me, just one sentence.
Same
Regardless, there is not a Republican candidate whose victory is threatened by this snafu.
Agreed. Although, if Harris gets over 40% of the vote you’ll know they missed a glitch.
Who is in charge of the IT for heaven’s sake? Madhu Gottumukkala?
Mr. Dale, are you making this up or dabbling around with the coeds in the Global Jackets club again? I thought they warned you about being on campus without an escort.
John Dale I sure hope you were not anywhere near this system!
Dale and his Commodore 16 could not hack this sort of an outfit.
Is there no “back-up plan”? What if this sort of problem occurs on Election Day?
Get rid of total vote. Go back to recipe cards.
Everything is going according to plan with “Project Chaos” brought to you by the “Unhinged”
Monae is hit cut out to be SOS. Her term has seen one massive mistake after another — many were mistakes by Monae herself! We need a new SOS!
That was supposed to say Monae is NOT cut out to be SOS. Autocorrect switched not for hit. I don’t know why.
Don’t blame me, I voted for Barnett.
Has the emergency Sec of State problem solver Rick Weible hologram been activated?
He’s been too busy covering for the pillow guy. (Hope he isn’t waiting for a paycheck).
Computer activate the emergency Sec of State problem solver hologram…….computer?
She won’t run. She’s trying to set deadrick up to run.
Considering how many really bad goofs have happened the last two years, I wouldn’t be excited to vote for Monae OR Deadrick.
Agree. We’ve seen too many problems emanating from the SOS office, and especially too many regarding elections. Of course, not every glitch is her fault. Sometimes bad stuff happens & it could happen to anybody. Even if we’d elected someone hyper competent, weird stuff might occur. But much of the current nonsense is her fault. She’s our chief election officer; under Monae, things have been… rocky. When SD voters evaluate her fitness to continue, many will demand reform. Unless we nominate someone capable and reliable, someone extraordinarily bright, someone trusted by conservatives and moderates, the door opens for a Soros-backed liberal to snatch that crucial position.