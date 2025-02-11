Why is Rep. Odenbach proposing a legislative committee to demand more regulations attacking mining, economic development, and homebuilding in the Black Hills?

Senator Jim Dunn who passed away approaching ten years’ now must be rolling over in his grave. Because I don’t think during his lifetime he would have imagined a measure from a Republican in his Legislative District, much less the House Majority Leader, attacking the mining industry in the Black Hills.

And not just that, State Representative and House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach sounds more like “Sierra Club Scott” with the resolution he’s brought – HCR 6010 – encouraging the formation of a legislative committee with the express purpose of more regulation on mining, economic development activities, and residential housing in the Black Hills (his words, not mine):

WHEREAS, the overdevelopment of areas with new residential construction, the expansion of mineral and mining extractive industries, and government-sponsored economic development plans without proper and appropriate regulatory constraints may pose irreparable dangers to the beauty and health of the Black Hills area; and — NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the House of Representatives of the One Hundredth Legislature of the State of South Dakota, the Senate concurring therein, that the Executive Board of the Legislative Research Council establish an interim legislative committee to evaluate the regulatory provisions applicable to government-sponsored economic development activities, mineral and mining extractive industries, and residential development taking place within the Black Hills of South Dakota, and to recommend appropriate regulatory provisions to protect the environmental health and historical character of the Black Hills.

So, Scott doesn’t want more people to dig in the Hills, to work in the Hills or to build a house in the Hills until we have more regulations? I mean, seriously? Who wrote this? Because I’m not entirely kidding when I sat that it seems like something that would have come out of the Sierra Club.

If I recall the 2024 South Dakota Republican Party platform, didn’t it have some things to say about this stuff? About economic growth, limited government, private property rights, and that the Republican party is supposed to stand against this type of regulation?

2.0 Economic Development and Jobs

2.1 Economic Growth – We support the creation of new jobs, economic development, and job training which will encourage our youth and adults to stay in the great State of South Dakota. 2.4 Government Intrusion – We believe economic activity thrives in an environment of limited government intrusion and can be stifled by government overreach and excessive taxation and overregulation. We believe government should not compete with private enterprise. We oppose the implementation of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) standards. ESG standards are exactly what Scott is advocating for with the resolution here, BTW. So.. with this kind of resolution, I’m kind of confused as to what Republicans are supposed to be for anymore. Are we for jobs and development (and the ability to own our own homes) or are we supposed to join Dakota Rural Action and No on RL21 and partner with Jane Fonda’s Climate PAC?

Someone let me know when the people who demand that we follow the set of rules laid down by the Republican platform figure it out.