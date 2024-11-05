All but one of the Trump voters I talked to today also voted for pot. One of them said Trump and weed “go hand in hand, don’t they?” A of them few voted for abortion, as well, because freedom.
No clue if that signals a single thing abt the actual results, but I was surprised.
— John Hult (@JohnEHult) November 5, 2024
One thought on “Will IM29 push through when the polls close tonight?”
Friend of the blog and swell fellow, Mr. Oakes, is off to a poor start in the Utilities Commissioner contest. This is bad. If South Dakota were to elect a Libertarian, it should be either grudznick’s good friend Bob, or Mr. Oakes.