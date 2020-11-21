Word coming down on House appointments. Appropriations skips over experienced members.

Just getting word that some House appointments are being made – and first out of the gate is Appropriations, which seems to be passing over some experienced members.

House Appropriations Chair Chris Karr. Vice Chair, Taffy Howard.

On the Committee: Tina Mulally, Liz May, Steve Haugaard, John Mills, Randy Gross, Mary Fitzgerald, & Linda Duba.

Who was passed over for Appropriations who had significant prior experience on the panel? Larry Tidemann, Hugh Bartels, David Anderson, & Dean Wink

Stay tuned for more to come.