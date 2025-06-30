Word that former State Rep. Steve Hickey passed away.

There is word this afternoon that former State Representative Steve Hickey passed away this last week on the 27th of June.

Hickey served in the House from 2011-2015, and was replaced upon his resignation by Wayne Steinhauer.

Services are pending.

One thought on “Word that former State Rep. Steve Hickey passed away.”

  1. Oh goodness. I am so sorry to hear this. I enjoyed serving with Steve. My condolences and prayers for his family and friends in this time of loss. Thank you for sharing this.

