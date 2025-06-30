There is word this afternoon that former State Representative Steve Hickey passed away this last week on the 27th of June.
Hickey served in the House from 2011-2015, and was replaced upon his resignation by Wayne Steinhauer.
Services are pending.
One thought on “Word that former State Rep. Steve Hickey passed away.”
Oh goodness. I am so sorry to hear this. I enjoyed serving with Steve. My condolences and prayers for his family and friends in this time of loss. Thank you for sharing this.