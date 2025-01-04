Working Together for Safer Communities

By: Secretary Robert Perry

January 3, 2025

January serves as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, an important time for reflection, awareness, and action. This month is a solemn reminder of the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable among us from one of the most insidious crimes in our society. Today, I want to speak directly to you about what this means for us and how we can all make a difference.

Before becoming the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), I dedicated over 30 years to various law enforcement roles, having the honor of working with many committed professionals. During this time, I witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of human trafficking on individuals, families, and entire communities. I have met survivors who carry the heavy burden of their experiences and collaborated with dedicated teams to bring traffickers to justice.

Human trafficking often occurs right in front of us, hidden in plain sight. It’s not just something that occurs in big cities or faraway places. Trafficking can occur in any community, with no regard to class, race, or other social factors.

Traffickers use our interstate highways as inconspicuous routes to travel across the country, making it easier to carry out their illegal activities while evading detection. They exploit people’s vulnerabilities, whether it be financial hardship, addiction, homelessness, or simply a lack of family support. They prey on the trusting nature of individuals and communities, turning lives upside down for their own profit.

Each trafficking victim is someone’s child, sibling, or friend. They deserve a future free from fear, exploitation, and harm. And it is all of our responsibility to ensure that future.

The fight against human trafficking begins with awareness. Recognizing the signs can save lives. For example, if you notice someone who seems unusually fearful, withdrawn, or controlled by another person; if they have bruises, appear malnourished, or cannot speak freely; or if they are living or working in conditions that seem unsafe or unsanitary, these could all be indicators of trafficking. Trust your instincts and reach out to the authorities. Your vigilance could make all the difference.

It’s equally important to educate our children and young people about the dangers of trafficking. Open conversations about online safety, healthy relationships, and recognizing manipulative behaviors are crucial in preventing exploitation. In today’s digital age, traffickers often use social media to lure unsuspecting victims. Let’s make sure our children know how to stay safe and seek help when they need it. There are many great online resources that can help guide you to creating a safer online experience for your family.

Our state has resources in place to combat this issue, but we cannot do it alone. I encourage you to partner with local organizations, churches, and community groups that are already doing incredible work to support survivors and raise awareness. Consider volunteering your time, donating to reputable anti-trafficking initiatives, or simply sharing information to spread the word.

If you suspect human trafficking, please do not hesitate to report it. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting 233733. All calls are confidential, and you can remain anonymous. Every report matters, and every call could save a life.

Together, as neighbors and as a community, we can create an environment where traffickers find no foothold and where every individual can thrive without fear. Let’s stand united this January and beyond, committing to protect the vulnerable, support survivors, and bring traffickers to justice.

Robert Perry is the Cabinet Secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

###