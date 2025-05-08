Wow. Cardinals select first American Pope.

While not unwelcome, kind of unexpected. The College of Cardinals has selected an American to become the next pope:

Pope Leo XIV, the American Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you” in his first words as pope, offering a message of peace and dialogue “without fear.” From the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, history’s first American pope recalled he was an Augustinian priest, but that he was above all a Christian and a bishop, “So we can all walk together.”

More on the new leader of the planet’s 1.41 Billion Catholics:

