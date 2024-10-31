Yes on 29 posts new TV Commercial on how President Trump supports legalization

@SoDakCampaigns

From Facebook, the Yes on 29 people are leaning into the fact that their position on the legalization of recreational marijuana is supported by President Trump with a new commercial that’s starting to air:

3 thoughts on “Yes on 29 posts new TV Commercial on how President Trump supports legalization”

  3. IM29
    In NO corner: Geriatric SD politicians, illegal drug dealers, and the cartels

    In YES corner: Trump, former SD GOP Chair, and reasonable adults who are tired of wasting taxpayer dollars handing out felonies for a plant.

    Reply

