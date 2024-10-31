From Facebook, the Yes on 29 people are leaning into the fact that their position on the legalization of recreational marijuana is supported by President Trump with a new commercial that’s starting to air:
3 thoughts on “Yes on 29 posts new TV Commercial on how President Trump supports legalization”
IM 29 brought to you by Psychosis Incorporated.
Might be the only issue both candidates agree on.
IM29
In NO corner: Geriatric SD politicians, illegal drug dealers, and the cartels
In YES corner: Trump, former SD GOP Chair, and reasonable adults who are tired of wasting taxpayer dollars handing out felonies for a plant.