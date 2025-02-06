Yesterday Rep. Phil Jensen was trying to defund Huron Public Schools, and today Sen. Tom Pischke and friends were trying to defund the National Guard.
I’m not sure anyone is safe while the legislature is in session this year.
Yesterday Rep. Phil Jensen was trying to defund Huron Public Schools, and today Sen. Tom Pischke and friends were trying to defund the National Guard.
I’m not sure anyone is safe while the legislature is in session this year.
3 thoughts on “Yesterday Phil Jensen tried to defund Huron Schools, today Tom Pischke was trying to defund the National Guard”
In Senator Carley’s defense, he was unaware that the SD Guard was in the actual military and deployed to foreign countries.
In case anyone was looking for the audio of it..
https://dakotawarcollege.com/senator-california-carley-unaware-that-sd-national-guard-has-been-deployed-into-foreign-conflicts-has-to-ask-states-adjutant-general/
A yes vote from Sam Marty? The guy whose entire identity is “I’m a veteran with a Purple Heart”? Did his sister forget to tell him how to vote? Was he talking in his sleep? That guy needs to go.