Yet another NIMBY legislator opposing jobs and economic development. What happened to South Dakota?

In case you caught it this week, South Dakota Searchlight had an interesting article on Data Centers an expressing an interest in bringing high tech jobs to South Dakota if they are able to find the infrastructure and electrical capacity to support their operations, and how such operations need to pay their fair share and may bring expanded power development to the state, including nuclear:

These “hyperscale data centers,” or “hyperscalers,” are designed to handle immense computing demands and are often operated by tech giants. The centers are characterized by their large size — often tens of thousands of square feet — and thousands of computer servers that require significant energy to operate. and.. “We need to ensure that large-scale energy users are paying their fair share,” he said. Utilities also flagged the risk of “stranded costs,” referring to a data center ceasing operations, leaving a utility with added infrastructure to meet a demand that no longer exists. They said financial safeguards will need to be written into power agreements with hyperscalers. and.. NorthWestern Energy is exploring the possibility of constructing a small nuclear power plant in South Dakota, with an estimated cost of $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion for a 320-megawatt facility. The plant would be the first in the state since a test facility near Sioux Falls in the 1960s. The company is conducting a study, partially funded by the Department of Energy. Details about the study and potential plant sites remain confidential.

Read that story here.

I’m reading that everyone is doing their very reasonable due diligence, making sure that there are financial safeguards, and considering what the shape of additional power capacity might mean to the state.

But of course, this is the point we can cue our cadre of legislative NIMBY’s who are in opposition to anything resembling development..

And of course, there has to be a plot involving Blackrock and Bill Gates and whatever other facebook paranoia can be thrown out.

Legislators are starting to whip themselves and their facebook followers up based on little more than phone calls and e-mailed inquiries to utility companies, and nothing more than a feasibility study or two. Yes, the NIMBY’s are already opposing development and whipping up a frenzy. All because someone is looking at what it would take to put in a warehouse building with a bunch of computers?

I can’t help but think back at the big projects South Dakota has tried to do as a state. At one time under Governor Mickelson, the state was making a sales pitch sales pitch for a $4.4 billion super-collider project. Under Governor Janklow, there were tales of the administration speaking to NASA about considering South Dakota as a site for looking at the feasibility of cold weather rocket launches. Under Governor Rounds, South Dakota found a way to make the neutrino lab at Homestake work.

But under Governor Noem, the cracks were starting to show. Appropriations started out by picking at her project creating a cybersecurity center which will eventually realize hundreds of high tech jobs through Dakota State, funding it at $1, with several of the usual suspects you might assume voting against it, such as Liz May, Steve Haugaard, and Taffy Howard. Governor Noem eventually got it through and passed, but it showed a glimpse of the environment we find ourselves in today.

Now, when companies want to come to South Dakota and they want to bring jobs, we are facing too many legislators who want to shut the door on development – even high tech development. When someone gives a hint ot wanting to put up a building with servers, we have those all too ready to declare to the world that South Dakota is closed for business because it’s all a Chinese plot arranged by Blackrock and Bill Gates.

NIMBY legislators yet again opposing jobs for the future and economic development that might keep our kids in the state.

What happened to South Dakota?