You’re not gonna believe this one…

While on the way home from convention, I just had this tip sent to me.

Allegedly, Senator Stace Nelson is asking for a recount.

Not as a result of the thin margin in the first vote for Attorney General, but for the complete blowout vote margin between himself and Larry Rhoden in the race for Lt. Governor.

If I had to take a stab in the dark, I suspect Stace still loses to Larry Rhoden.

And guess what? I’m sure there’s more to come on convention! Stay tuned!

Like this: Like Loading...