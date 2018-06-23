You’re not gonna believe this one…

While on the way home from convention, I just had this tip sent to me.
Allegedly, Senator Stace Nelson is asking for a recount.
Not as a result of the thin margin in the first vote for Attorney General, but for the complete blowout vote margin between himself and Larry Rhoden in the race for Lt. Governor.
If I had to take a stab in the dark, I suspect Stace still loses to Larry Rhoden.
And guess what? I’m sure there’s more to come on convention! Stay tuned!
Here’s the recount:
Larry Rhoden: 517
Stace Nelson: 2 votes
People thinking they were voting for
Chris Nelson: 100
I believe there was a Larry Nelson in there as well.
Would this stem from the Pennington County delegate number issue? Or lack thereof?
What does this even mean? The convention is over. The vote wasn’t even close. How would this even work? To whom does he direct this request?
At what point does repudiation after repudiation after repudiation make one a certified RINO and nut job?
Is there any standards?
Was it illegal for him to accept the nomination and not resign before his acceptance? Russell had to.
Rhoden and Russell both seemed to think so. Stace is probably ineligible now. We all know how much he cares about the rule book.
It’s my understanding that although the Secretary of State’s Office has offered its opinion on how it interprets SDCL 12-6-3 ( Candidacy for two offices at one election prohibited), it’s yet to be interpreted in Court. Obviously, the other candidates faced with a decision, complied with the SoS recommendation.
I’m not a lawyer, so I’m not sure exactly who has standing (resident in the district / SDGOP, etc) to contest Sen. Nelson’s candidacy for re-election, but will be surprised if it’s not challenged by his Democratic opponent after it’s too late to replace him on the ballot, if no one else brings a challenge before then.
Well actually not. The law says a person can’t run for more than one PUBLIC office at a time.
Political parties are actually private organizations. When seeking a nomination from a private organization, one is not actually seeking a public office until the nomination is won and certified by the SOS.
Therefore is is perfectly within the rights of the private organization to charge membership dues, poll taxes or registration fees, cast weighted ballots or do anything else which would not be allowed in a public election. Because it’s all private until it is sent on to the SOS. Then it’s public.
I believe it is the phrase “No person may be a candidate for NOMINATION or election to more than one public office” that renders the statute unclear and subjects it to a possible challenge in court.
Although, it’s true that political parties are private organization, it’s their nominating process that is used to select the party’s candidate to then be submitted for certification by the state. A failure to win the nomination would not negate the fact they were clearly a candidate FOR such a nomination.
It appears to me, the legality IS debatable, until it’s decided in court.
http://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/Codified_Laws/DisplayStatute.aspx?Type=Statute&Statute=12-6-3
