“If it looks like a rat and smells like a rat, it’s a rat.” (Terrell Owens)

For two Presidential elections (Obama-Romney and Clinton-Trump) and four election cycles (2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016) the #1 Republican policy objective was the repeal and replace of Obamacare.
The following US Senators opposed this objective this week and announced opposition to the GOP Senate bill:
Shelley Capito (West Virginia)
Susan Collins (Maine)
Jeff Flake (Arizona)
Mike Lee (Utah)
Rand Paul (Kentucky)
From this day forward, they are Obamacare Republicans, liberal co-conspirators, and deserving of being aggressively opposed in primaries. I support the rumored Trump recruitment of primary opponents.
I vehemently disagree with your characterization of Rand Paul and Mike Lee. Both are strong conservatives and their objections are much different than the others who are nothing but RINOS.
I couldn’t care less their reason, I care about results, and I’m not letting them of the hook because they are “strong conservatives.” In the end, we got nothing but Obamacare. And, when Obamacare fails, we get single payer and the Democrats take back the Senate, House, and White House. Mike Lee and Susan Collins are the same- Co-conspirators and giving the Democrats what they want. (Troy)
Thanks for your opinion. That’s all it is.
I agree with Troy and his irrational feelings. That is usually why I disagree with him but on this he is right to be irrational. Paul and Lee are a huge waste of time.
Let’s see how they vote on the actual repeal of obamacare. Bet Paul and Lee will vote for repeal. That is what I want. Then start over.
Anon 10:03pm – You are not alone, I actually think we are in the majority. From the way it sounded during Senator Rounds Tele-Townhall, on the 17th, most SDakotans want the same. #repeal.
Please don’t insults rats in this way.
Fair point. Can I refer to them as ebola’s? (Troy)
You do realize with this strategy, that with what you are advocating, you are helping Trump to take the entire Republican Party into the abyss and perhaps the entire country as well, don’t you?
Regardless of ones position on health care, this current debacle is of Trumps making and not any single Republican Senator’s, however.
When you have a President, who during the campaign wants “health insurance for all,” while six months later his HHS Secretary only advocates “access,” or a President who praises the House bill one day with a congressional rally only to then call it a short time later “too mean,” or a President, who has declared health care dead more than once, only to then try to resurrect it with calls for repeal now and replacement later, that such presidential leadership does make the Republicans winners nor the American people. In fact, quite frankly the only ones winning with this current health care debacle, from a conservative perspective, are the bus companies who procure contracts with the government to ship US Senators back and forth between the White House and Capitol Hill to talk about health care…. (Did you know it could be so complicated?…. 😉 )
A pundit, whose name eludes me right now, said it best on one of the cable news channels lately, when this pundit called health care the “Republican’s Vietnam,” which it is, and I am afraid the advocacy of this blog piece to primary certain Republican Senators in 2018 has all of the makings of a 1968 Democratic National Convention fiasco to be.
EC,
Am I wrong to believe that Obama Care was originally Romney Care? I do not believe this will end well for the Republican Party with President Trump at the helm but I could be wrong. The National Dems may not get their act together to win and lead too.
Regardless my prayers are for Senator John McCain right now.
Well the Democrats get to keep Obamacare and all its successes..oh wait…
Pass it and fix it in conference…
I seem to remember Obama bragging that once Obamacare was in place we would never get rid of it, and I fear he was right. Adults age 26 are considered children for insurance reasons, expanded Medicaid for able-bodied, subsidies if you can’t afford insurance, wait to buy insurance till you get sick….what’s not to love? Once the freebies etc were in place, what politician wanting to keep his power is going to risk the wrath of his constituents? Nevermind the lies to get this boondoggle passed. Nevermind that people can’t afford insurance deductibles and premiums. How is the Senate Bill as written going to end Obamacare?
Mike Lee and Rand Paul are 100% behind repealing Obama care. Capito, Collins, and Flake are not. Try to speak factually at the very least.
PP, Whats unfortunate is that these sens. Are being criticized for not voting for a bad bill. Healthcare should be more bipartisian, because it effects many
Kinda like how Obama Care was originally passed with bipartisan support???
The foxhole can and does turn atheists into Christians but at the end of the day the Devil is always in the details. Knowing Obamacare has imploded and not doing anything to fix it is no different than laughing at the fire and tanks storming your pit thinking you are above it all or thinking you have the only solution for fixing any problem. The Democrats in Congress and the Oval Office were replaced by Republicans because they laughed at tanks of fire from GOP opposition and thought only their opinion mattered. Troy is 100% correct in thinking that these spoiled aristocrats we call Senators within the GOP who think their personal beliefs matter more than the cumulative health of our country will if allowed return Congress back to the Democrats. The Senate will turn first the House second and POTUS last. Guaranteed.
What? I’ll agree w/ you about Collins, she likes OBcare and has had no intentions of voting to repeal. I don’t know much about Capito or Flake, but Lee & Paul – you can’t be serious? By calling the GOP Senate bill repeal & replace of OBcare, is a lie. The bill keeps all regulations under OBcare, adding some subsidizes, restructuring Medicaid & getting rid of some taxes. This bill is not a last step & placing blame on Lee and Paul is wrong. We could list many reasons for the cause of the bill failing; the 1st reason that comes to my mind is Republicans have been lying to us about repealing OBcare for years. Senator Mike Lee is a true conservative and there should be more that follow his lead. Mr. Jones, I agree with you more often than not, but this one (Lee & Paul) I just don’t.
Another good day for Jackley. He will be a superb governor.
PP, Keep the goods parts of existing ACA , then invite the free market to the table to increase competition which ultimately yields lower costs and increases quality of care. I didnt vote for Hillary either. I voted for the only real fiscal conservative on the ballot ;libertarian Gov. Johnson.
PP, Keep the goods parts of existing ACA , then invite the free market to the table to increase competition which ultimately yields lower costs and increases quality of care. I didnt vote for Hillary either. I voted for the only real fiscal conservative on the ballot ;libertarian Gov. Johnson.