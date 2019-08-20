2020 Candidate List

Below is a list of candidates that have declared their intent to run for office, or have newly filed campaign finance paperwork declaring their candidacy. This list will be updated periodically.

US Senate:

Mike Rounds (R)

Scyller Borglum (R)

Congress:

Dusty Johnson (R)

Whitney Raver (D) – Filed With FEC

Ellee Spawn (D) – Announced & filed with FEC, but has taken website offline

Public Utilities Commission:

Gary Hansen (R)

___________

South Dakota State Legislature:

District 1

Senate:

House:

District 2

Senate:

House:

District 3

Senate:

House:

District 4

Senate:

House:

District 5

Senate:

House:

District 6

Senate:

Herman Otten (R) – Declared, moving from House

House:

Nathan Block (R) – filed w/SOS

District 7

Senate:

House:

District 8

Senate:

House:

District 9

Senate:

House:

Michael Clark (R) – announced on facebook

District 10

Senate:

House:

District 11

Senate:

House:

District 12

Senate:

House:

District 13

Senate:

House:

District 14

Senate:

House:

District 15

Senate:

House:

District 16

Senate:

House:

District 17

Senate:

House:

District 18

Senate:

House:

District 19

Senate:

House:

District 20

Senate:

House:

District 21

Senate:

House:

District 22

Senate:

House:

District 23

Senate:

House:

District 24

Senate:

Mary Duvall (R) – Declared, moving from House

House:

Will Mortenson (R) – filed w/SOS

District 25

Senate:

House:

Eric Krueger (D) – filed w/SOS

District 26

Senate:

House:

District 27

Senate:

House:

District 28

Senate:

House:

District 29

Senate:

House:

District 30

Senate:

House:

District 31

Senate:

House:

District 32

Senate:

House:

District 33

Senate:

David Johnson (R) – Filed w/SOS – Moving from House

House:

District 34

Senate:

House:

District 35

Senate:

House: