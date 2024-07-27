Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Dayle Hammock

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, in honor of former state legislator Dayle Hammock. He represented Lawrence County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 2019-2020 and also served as the Meade County Commissioner.

Hammock was known for his active community involvement and his service-oriented leadership. He was guided by a deep and abiding faith until a battle with cancer tragically took his life.

A service for former state legislator Dayle Hammock will be held at 10 AM on September 19, 2024, at Grace Fellowship, 524 W. Jackson Blvd, Spearfish, SD, followed by a luncheon.

