Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announces graduation from Army War College

Today on Facebook, former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced his graduation from the Army War College this last Friday:

According to the US Army, “The US Army War College educates and develops leaders for service at the strategic level while advancing knowledge in the global application of Landpower.”

Currently, the former Attorney General’s law license remains in limbo with the South Dakota Supreme Court, as in February, the court was hearing arguments on the recommendation of the State Bar Associations’ disciplinary committee for a 26 month suspension of his law license.

At the time that article, South Dakota Public Broadcasting had noted the former Attorney General was on military duty outside of the state.