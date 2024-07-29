Today on Facebook, former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced his graduation from the Army War College this last Friday:
According to the US Army, “The US Army War College educates and develops leaders for service at the strategic level while advancing knowledge in the global application of Landpower.”
Currently, the former Attorney General’s law license remains in limbo with the South Dakota Supreme Court, as in February, the court was hearing arguments on the recommendation of the State Bar Associations’ disciplinary committee for a 26 month suspension of his law license.
At the time that article, South Dakota Public Broadcasting had noted the former Attorney General was on military duty outside of the state.
5 thoughts on “Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announces graduation from Army War College”
To think he’d be running for governor in a few short months.
Say whay you want about the Army, but it certainly recognizes effective killers.
Sure takes some luster off of when Mr. Representative Secretary General Reisch graduated from this war college, a real soldier he. Remember when Mr. Ravnsborg posed pretending to be a fancy pilot fellow?
The Army must really be scrounging. It is hard to understand why this fellow just isn’t run out of town on the rails, with some tar in his hair.
How did he get into the war college, when his colonel nomination was pulled? He couldn’t be up for a general officer position, so how did this happen?
Who is in the office of the registrar? What kind of sleaziness was pulled to make Mr. 2 legged Deer killer get in …