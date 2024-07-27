DSS employee accused of spending $1.8M embezzled money on items including… clothes & lotions?

No one had this on their bingo cards this week:

As a “program assistant” — one former supervisor compared her day-to-day responsibilities to that of a secretary — Carroll kept a low profile through much of her first years, as she allegedly started an embezzlement scheme that pilfered nearly $2 million from the government entity she worked for. and.. There, according to sources who spoke with The Dakota Scout, Carroll’s two-bedroom unit revealed that Carroll had an addiction to shopping — jewelry, clothes, and lotions — that became clear to anyone who stepped into her apartment.

So… Lonna Carroll, accused of stealing $1.8 million dollars from a program designed to help foster kids concocted her lotion larceny scheme to feed a shopping addiction?

Stealing from those who literally have the least to buy clothes and lotions? That’s more than a little messed up.