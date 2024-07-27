DSS employee accused of spending $1.8M embezzled money on items including… clothes & lotions?

No one had this on their bingo cards this week:

As a “program assistant” — one former supervisor compared her day-to-day responsibilities to that of a secretary — Carroll kept a low profile through much of her first years, as she allegedly started an embezzlement scheme that pilfered nearly $2 million from the government entity she worked for.

and..

There, according to sources who spoke with The Dakota Scout, Carroll’s two-bedroom unit revealed that Carroll had an addiction to shopping — jewelry, clothes, and lotions — that became clear to anyone who stepped into her apartment.

So… Lonna Carroll, accused of stealing $1.8 million dollars from a program designed to help foster kids concocted her lotion larceny scheme to feed a shopping addiction?

Stealing from those who literally have the least to buy clothes and lotions?  That’s more than a little messed up.

5 thoughts on “DSS employee accused of spending $1.8M embezzled money on items including… clothes & lotions?”

  2. Will the new indigent fund pay for her court appointed attorney or is that up to the good taxpayers of Hughes?

  4. They need to move the Internal Controls to the independently elected state auditors office. It’s been 8 years and they haven’t finished on boarding government.

