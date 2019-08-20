2020 Candidate List

Below is a list of candidates that have declared their intent to run for office, or have newly filed campaign finance paperwork declaring their candidacy. This list will be updated periodically.
US Senate:
Mike Rounds (R)
Scyller Borglum (R)
Congress:
Dusty Johnson (R)
Whitney Raver (D) – Filed With FEC
Ellee Spawn (D) – Announced & filed with FEC, but has taken website offline
Public Utilities Commission:
Gary Hansen (R)
___________
South Dakota State Legislature:
District 1
Senate:
House:
District 2
Senate:
House:
District 3
Senate:
House:
District 4
Senate:
House:
District 5
Senate:
House:
District 6
Senate:
Herman Otten (R) – Declared, moving from House
House:
Nathan Block (R) – filed w/SOS
District 7
Senate:
House:
District 8
Senate:
House:
District 9
Senate:
House:
Michael Clark (R) – announced on facebook
District 10
Senate:
House:
District 11
Senate:
House:
District 12
Senate:
House:
District 13
Senate:
House:
District 14
Senate:
House:
District 15
Senate:
House:
District 16
Senate:
House:
District 17
Senate:
House:
District 18
Senate:
House:
District 19
Senate:
House:
District 20
Senate:
House:
District 21
Senate:
House:
District 22
Senate:
House:
District 23
Senate:
House:
District 24
Senate:
Mary Duvall (R) – Declared, moving from House
House:
Will Mortenson (R) – filed w/SOS
District 25
Senate:
House:
Eric Krueger (D) – filed w/SOS
District 26
Senate:
House:
District 27
Senate:
House:
District 28
Senate:
House:
District 29
Senate:
House:
District 30
Senate:
House:
District 31
Senate:
House:
District 32
Senate:
House:
District 33
Senate:
David Johnson (R) – Filed w/SOS – Moving from House
House:
District 34
Senate:
House:
District 35
Senate:
House: