A response to a comment, and a question about why I support our State’s Republican leaders.

Had a nice comment today where I had a person who they very likely disagree with me, but they certainly weren’t disagreeable. And My response was getting a little long and detailed, but I thought worthwhile enough to raise to the top level:

Read that here.

And In response, I offer the following to Mary –

Thank you for comments. I’ve had people advertise on my site whom I don’t support or agree with and that’s ok. Advertisements do not affect editorial policy. If they want to advertise, they certainly can, but it’s not going to change my mind.

And I certainly do consider myself conservative, as when I started in politics as well as when I started this website, the political universe was a lot different. A lot of it is perspective. There were fights on even having a pro-life statement in the GOP Platform, and an effort was out there to push out conservatives with a group called the “mainstream moderates” (man, that takes me back). And those who stood against them were the hardcore conservatives.

Now, 16 years later, the same people who fought against the mainstream moderates are now being derided as liberals and RINO’s. I suspect for those who are considered the hardcore conservatives now who can survive in the elections and government.. there will come a point in the future where they’ll be derided as liberals.

Now you might not consider the incumbents conservative, but in what universe is Kristi Noem not the most conservative Governor we’ve ever had? How is Pro-life, pro-2nd amendment Christian Senator John Thune or Mike Rounds not considered conservative for their views?

Or, what about Dusty Johnson? After they disagreed on a funding mechanism for the border wall, President Donald Trump himself endorsed him. I don’t think a lot of people consider Donald Trump Liberal.

Sometimes for those incumbents when they vote on legislation, or have to make a decision on the worst issues, where there’s no winning side. Depending on what side of the issue you’re on, it’s bad choice A or bad choice B. Having to pick the least bad choice doesn’t make them liberal. It just means they have to deal with the reality of governing.

The reason that they are incumbents is that they are good at communicating their message and in running a campaign, AND enjoy the popular support of a majority of the citizens of the state. Do I agree with them 100% of the time? No. I wish I would get my way 100% of the time. But even when I don’t get my way, I have always found them to be good people. Why do I support them?

Dusty Johnson is a childhood friend of my brother’s, and I’ve known him for decades. He would admit himself that he can be a little nerdy and a policy wonk, but he’s engaged in the process to improve government, authentic, a good person, and I respect him. He’s shown he can win elections.

I worked for John Thune when I was with the State Republican party many years ago. There’s a story I remember at the time about a bunny in his yard in Pierre that still makes me chuckle. No one has worked harder to make South Dakota Republicans be successful throughout their political career as John Thune. Again, a tremendously good person. He has his mentor’s (Jim Abdnor) knack for remembering people. And again, authentic.

When she first ran, I helped a candidate run in a primary against Kristi Noem in her first race for the State Legislature, and found out quickly what a force of nature she is to be reckoned with. I remember the GOP State office staff at the time remarking on her campaign savvy and work ethic. She’s tremendously sharp, a phenomenal speaker, has a wicked sense of humor and again, she’s a nice person. She takes an unbelievable number of rocks being thrown at her, but slugs them off and keeps pressing on.

She’s also very empathetic, which I’ve observed in her work on disability issues, where she’s made things happen that previous governors chose not to. Doesn’t mean they were bad, but she was willing to push back against the big hospitals & insurers. She is genuine in her support to help kids & families.

In each of those cases, those are a few of the reasons why I strongly support them to remain in their jobs. For their challengers, that doesn’t mean they are necessarily bad people, but I do not believe they possess the qualities that have made Dusty Johnson, John Thune and Kristi Noem successful in their political careers.

Does that make me biased towards those who are considered “the establishment” politicians? I don’t view them through that lens, as much as I support them to remain doing the job for South Dakotans because they are good people.