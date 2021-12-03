American Legislative Exchange Council Ranks Governor Noem Best Governor in the Nation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) announced that Governor Kristi Noem is ranked the best governor in America for 2021. In accepting the award, Governor Kristi issued the following statement:

“ALEC is an incredible resource for legislators in every state, and it is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition from them. We’ve accomplished a lot for South Dakota in my first three years as Governor, but there is still more work to do. South Dakota will continue working to advance policies that protect freedom, cut red tape, and promote continual growth for our state.”

Governor Noem had been ranked first in policy and third overall in last year’s “Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom: Grading America’s 50 Governors.”

The award was announced at ALEC’s States & Nation Policy Summit. You can find a photo of Governor Noem accepting the award here .

###