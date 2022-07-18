Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota Partnering with Local Gas Station to Lower Gas Costs, Highlighting the “True Cost of Washington” in Sioux Falls

AFP Campaign Partnering with Local Gas Station to Offer Price of Biden’s First Day in office at $2.38/Gallon

Sioux Falls, South Dakota—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will hold an event on Tuesday, July 19th in Sioux Falls to highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working class families across South Dakota and nationwide.

WHO: Keith Moore, Americans for Prosperity South Dakota State Director

WHAT: AFP-SD gas station takeover will lower the price of gas to $2.38 a gallon—the average price of unleaded gasoline when Biden first took office in January 2021. Gasoline discounts are given on a first come, first served basis.

WHEN & WHERE: Tuesday, July 19th at 1:30pm-3pm: Friendly’s Fuel Stop, 3700 N Potsdam Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

More background on “The True Cost of Washington:”

AFP’s The True Cost of Washington campaign will educate Americans in nine states, including South Dakota, about the truth behind rising costs while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable. Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, Americans across the country can expect to spend an extra $5,200 to maintain the same standard of living as last year, and an extra $1,433 for gasoline.

A poll recently conducted by Public Opinion Strategies for AFP found that 75 percent of Americans reported that the increase in costs has impacted their consumer behavior over the past year. Most individuals surveyed agreed that government policies and regulations have caused price increases. 61 percent of those surveyed blamed President Biden for this increase.

AFP’s solutions to combat these rising prices garnered support, with 88 percent of respondents agreeing the government should make it easier to produce energy domestically, and 82 percent agreeing with getting government spending under control by tackling the federal debt and reducing federal budget deficits.