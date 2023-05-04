Austin Goss profile scrubbed from Dakota News Now website.

In continuing developments in the Dakota News Now/Austin Goss arrest story, an on-line profile for Goss which was available earlier today at https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/authors/austin-goss-1/…

…is no longer available, and is leading the user to the following 404/Page Not Found website error…

Goss’ information has also been removed from Dakota News Now’s “Meet the team” page.

Dakota News Now has not released any information in the matter aside from the story on their website, as well as on their sister station’s website.