Congressman Dusty Johnson on his Mt. Rushmore Protection Act

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

2 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson on his Mt. Rushmore Protection Act”

  2. Thumbs up Dusty! The wackos are out there who want to do to Mt. Rushmore what they did to statues. They have said so in no uncertain terms.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *