From Twitter:
Mt. Rushmore has been the target of political attacks to change or forget our history. We’re not perfect, but erasing our past won’t make us better.
I introduced the Mt. Rushmore Protection Act to preserve this monument of our nation’s founding & unity. https://t.co/nO8wDRB6bU
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 19, 2023
2 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson on his Mt. Rushmore Protection Act”
Frivolous and unnecessary waste of time on a non-issue.
I thought better of him.
Thumbs up Dusty! The wackos are out there who want to do to Mt. Rushmore what they did to statues. They have said so in no uncertain terms.