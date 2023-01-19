Congressman Dusty Johnson on his Mt. Rushmore Protection Act

From Twitter:

Mt. Rushmore has been the target of political attacks to change or forget our history. We’re not perfect, but erasing our past won’t make us better.

I introduced the Mt. Rushmore Protection Act to preserve this monument of our nation’s founding & unity. https://t.co/nO8wDRB6bU

— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 19, 2023